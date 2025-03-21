China to further stabilize foreign investment in 2025: commerce ministry

Xinhua

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China will work to further stabilize foreign investment in 2025, implementing measures to open up more fields and improve the business environment, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

To date, China has granted 13 foreign-invested companies access to value-added telecom services, over 40 foreign-funded biotechnology projects have kicked off, and three new wholly foreign-owned hospitals have been approved for operation, He Yongqian, a spokesperson for the ministry told a press conference.

China will expand the scope of its opening-up pilot program this year, targeting areas such as education and culture, He said.

The ministry will also step up efforts to make China a favored destination for foreign investment, the spokesperson said, adding the country is also preparing a series of promotion activities abroad to attract foreign investors.

He said that the ministry has helped resolve more than 500 issues for foreign-funded enterprises through roundtable meetings and pledged continuous efforts to improve service and business environment for foreign investors.

China will continue to support both domestic and foreign-funded enterprises in participating in activities such as large-scale equipment upgrades, consumer goods trade-in program and government procurement, ensuring a level playing field for foreign-funded firms, the spokesperson said.

China has taken multi-pronged measures to stabilize foreign investment since the start of this year. Last month, the country issued an action plan to stabilize foreign investment in 2025.

