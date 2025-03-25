Chinese vice premier welcomes more foreign financial institutions to invest in China

Xinhua) 09:43, March 25, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Citadel founder Ken Griffin at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes more foreign financial institutions, including Citadel, to invest and establish businesses and share development opportunities in the country, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Monday when meeting with Citadel founder Ken Griffin.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is deepening capital market reform while advancing high-standard financial opening-up, aiming to promote high-quality economic development.

Griffin expressed optimism over the development prospects of China's economy and financial market, and indicated a willingness to keep expanding business operations and investment in China, contributing to economic and trade cooperation between the United States and China.

