Sri Lanka reports 758 tuberculosis deaths in 2024

Xinhua) 10:05, March 25, 2025

COLOMBO, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 758 Sri Lankans died from tuberculosis in 2024, Pramitha Shanthilatha, director of the National Program for Tuberculosis Control and Chest Diseases (NPTCCD) said on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Tuberculosis Day, she said approximately 9,000 tuberculosis cases were reported across the country last year, with the majority coming from Colombo District in the Western Province.

"In 2024, we recorded 5,291 male patients, 3,259 female patients, and 250 children diagnosed with tuberculosis," she said.

Sri Lanka is working toward eradicating tuberculosis by 2030, she added. Most government hospitals are equipped to diagnose the disease, and the NPTCCD regularly conducts mobile clinics to provide free testing.

She noted that Sri Lanka typically reports between 9,000 and 12,000 tuberculosis cases annually.

