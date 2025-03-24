Foreign investors confidence high at CDF

With the theme of "Unleashing Development Momentum for Stable Growth of Global Economy," the China Development Forum (CDF) 2025 is being held in Beijing on March 23 to 24. Global business leaders, international organizations, and scholars from China and abroad discussed cooperation and development through 12 symposiums and other activities.

Confidence a key word at CDF

In recent years, China has contributed about 30 percent to total world economic growth annually, making it the largest driving force for global growth.

"China is not only a major country in terms of population and economy but also an innovation hub. With such a huge economic base, China's economy continues to grow steadily. A growth rate of 5 percent means an annual increment equivalent to the economy of some European countries. This steady and sustained growth is impressive," Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone, told People’s Daily Online.

"Having operated in China for 60 years, we're committed to another six decades of growth here," said Jon Abrahamsson Ring, CEO of Inter IKEA Group, highlighting the country's importance to global sustainable development. "We are very committed and confident in China," he said.

Ulrike Wieduwilt, managing director and greater China country manager of Russell Reynolds Associates, drawing on years of experience in China, said, "I strongly believe in China's economy." She cited the country's large population, highly educated workforce and continuous development as reasons for her optimism.

Multinationals eye China for innovation partnerships

Data from the Ministry of Commerce shows that in 2024, China set up 59,080 new foreign-invested enterprises, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.9 percent. Chinese tech firms are hitting a growth spurt, and multinationals are also looking forward to collaborating with China to drive innovation.

Ring noted that over 90 percent of IKEA's operations in China now use renewable energy. He also pointed to opportunities in sustainable raw materials and innovation partnerships, describing China as a market with significant potential.

At the opening ceremony of the CDF 2025, Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens AG, also applauded China's rapid advancements in AI, including breakthroughs like the open-source foundational model R1 by DeepSeek, as evidence of how "China surprises us with innovations."

Foreign investors confident in China

Amid increasing uncertainties in the external environment and rising trade frictions, China has reduced the negative lists for foreign investment access and has worked to optimize the business environment to provide foreign-invested enterprises with reassurance, ease and confidence.

When asked about Danone's investment layout in China by 2025, de Saint-Affrique revealed that Danone has an open research center in Shanghai, where they continuously conduct academic and clinical empirical research.

"The Chinese government has taken a series of positive measures to boost consumption and stabilize foreign investment, which is undoubtedly good news for multinational companies like us. All policy initiatives to boost consumption and expand openness will help promote common prosperity and benefit global development," he mentioned.

Wieduwilt also expressed support for China's policies aimed at increasing consumer spending and attracting foreign investment. She noted positive signs in Beijing and Shanghai, leading her to be optimistic about the market's rebound.

"A single flower does not make spring, while one hundred flowers in full blossom bring spring to the garden." China has become a major trading partner for over 150 countries and regions. It's expanding self-initiated opening-up in an orderly manner and redoubling efforts to enhance services to engage with the world for common prosperity.

(Zhang Heyun, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

