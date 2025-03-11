China's economic resilience: overcoming challenges, advancing with confidence

China's latest government work report, released during the annual "two sessions" on March 5, has drawn global attention, sending a resounding message of resilience and determination to international markets and policymakers.

Looking back at 2024, China's economic achievements were nothing short of remarkable. Despite mounting external pressures and domestic challenges, the country managed to create 12.56 million new urban jobs, achieve a record-high grain output of over 700 million tonnes, and reduce the average concentration of PM2.5 in cities at and above the prefecture level by 2.7 percent. These accomplishments not only underscore China's ability to navigate complex hurdles but also reflect the indomitable spirit of the Chinese people in the face of adversity.

Frames of new energy vehicles are assembled in an automated workshop of Chinese automobile company Leapmotor in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang province. (People's Daily Online/Jin Sicheng)

Recent technological breakthroughs further illustrate this resolve. The Chang'e-6 lunar probe's first-ever sampling on the moon's far side, the debut of the world's fastest high-speed train prototype CR450, and the production of over 13 million new energy vehicles in a single year all serve as testaments to China's push for innovation-driven and high-quality development.

In response to evolving economic challenges, China rolled out a package of incremental policies last September aimed at enhancing macroeconomic counter-cyclical adjustments - a pragmatic approach that successfully steered the nation toward its annual targets.

Historical figures in Chinese science have long inspired this tenacity. Renowned Chinese scientist Qian Xuesen once asked: "If foreigners can do it, why can't the Chinese?" Late Chinese geologist and founder of geological mechanics Li Siguang posed a similar question: "Is oil only found beneath Western soil?"

These sentiments still resonate today, as China continues to break technological bottlenecks amid external blockades and suppression. Rather than stifling progress, such challenges have only unleashed the country's potential, fueling a new wave of innovation.

At this year's Spring Festival Gala, a group of humanoid robots performed Yangko, a traditional folk dance renowned for its sweeping steps and twirling handkerchiefs. Engineers hailed the performance as a technological feat, declaring, "No one else in the world can achieve this - only the Chinese can."

A child shakes hands with a robot developed by Unitree Robotics, a pioneer in humanoid robot development, at an AI robot exhibition held in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province, Feb. 28, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wu Xue)

In Taklimakan Desert, often called the "sea of death," China's first ultra-deep scientific exploration well set a new Asian record by reaching a depth of 10,910 meters.

China's scientific advancements extend to quantum computing as well. Scientists recently developed a superconducting quantum computing prototype named "Zuchongzhi 3.0" with 105 qubits. The machine processes quantum random circuit sampling tasks at a speed quadrillion times faster than the world's most powerful supercomputer - setting a new record in quantum computational advantage within superconducting systems.

These achievements are made possible by a dynamic synergy between industry, talent, innovation, and capital. Such integration is vital for fostering new quality productive forces and unlocking future growth opportunities.

China's resilience is also deeply rooted in its cultural heritage. The traditional "three friends of winter" - pine, bamboo, and plum blossom - symbolize perseverance and strength in adversity. These botanical emblems, which withstand even the harshest winters, reflect the enduring spirit of the Chinese people.

Confidence is key to overcoming obstacles. That confidence lies not only in China's present achievements but also in its future potential.

Zhu Xiaobo, professor with University of Science and Technology of China and chief designer of "Zuchongzhi" superconducting quantum computer prototype, discusses experiment results with students. (Photo/Dai Rui)

Recently, foreign financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Deutsche Bank have collectively expressed optimism regarding the prospects of China's burgeoning technology industry, particularly in the light of significant advancements in core technologies.

This renewed interest challenges long-standing skepticism, once again disproving theories of "China collapse" and "Peak China".

The next "China" is still China.

As China charts its path forward, it remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and progress, turning what once seemed impossible into inevitable success despite formidable challenges.

