China's economy charges full steam ahead
By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 16:44, February 21, 2025
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
China's consumer market has been booming at the start of the 2025 Year of the Snake.
The successful hosting of the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games has fueled the growth of ice and snow sports, while the rising demand for foreign products such as Italian chocolate and Russian snow crabs reflects the country's thriving consumer market.
Meanwhile, the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" has become a massive hit both at home and abroad.
As the new year begins, China's economy is charging full steam ahead.
Photos
