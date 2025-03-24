Russell Reynolds manager optimistic about China's economy, tech sector

Ulrike Wieduwilt, managing director and greater China country manager of Russell Reynolds Associates, expressed confidence in China's economy during an interview on March 23 with People's Daily Online at the China Development Forum 2025.

Wieduwilt, drawing on years of experience in China, said, "I strongly believe in China's economy." She cited the country's large population, highly educated workforce and continuous development as reasons for her optimism.

Regarding China's growing scientific and innovation industries, Wieduwilt said her firm provides consulting services to companies. She emphasized AI's potential in China, noting, "DeepSeek was a bit of a revolution, and you can do it a lot more efficiently than in other parts of the world."

Wieduwilt expressed support for China's policies aimed at increasing consumer spending and attracting foreign investment. She noted positive signs in Beijing and Shanghai, leading her to be optimistic about the market's rebound.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Du Mingming)