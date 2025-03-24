IHG vice president expresses confidence in China's market

Lu Haiqing, vice president of IHG Hotels & Resorts, expressed optimism about the future of the Chinese market at the China Development Forum (CDF) 2025.

"We are confident in the long-run development of the Chinese economy because China is important to us," Lu said.

IHG's long-standing connection with China, dating back to 1975, is reflected in the significant numbers from the Chinese market.

"China, as a single market, represents about 10 percent of our global revenue, and 20 percent of our global hotels are in China," he pointed out. "This simplifies in a simple way how a market like China is important for a multinational company like ours."

"China is a huge market, which we cannot let go," said Lu, emphasizing the irreplaceable role of the Chinese market for IHG.

