IHG vice president expresses confidence in China's market
Lu Haiqing, vice president of IHG Hotels & Resorts, expressed optimism about the future of the Chinese market at the China Development Forum (CDF) 2025.
"We are confident in the long-run development of the Chinese economy because China is important to us," Lu said.
IHG's long-standing connection with China, dating back to 1975, is reflected in the significant numbers from the Chinese market.
"China, as a single market, represents about 10 percent of our global revenue, and 20 percent of our global hotels are in China," he pointed out. "This simplifies in a simple way how a market like China is important for a multinational company like ours."
"China is a huge market, which we cannot let go," said Lu, emphasizing the irreplaceable role of the Chinese market for IHG.
