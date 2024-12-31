Xi calls for confidence in overcoming economic challenges

Xinhua) 19:21, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for confidence in overcoming economic challenges and pressure through hard work.

The Chinese economy now faces some new conditions, including challenges of uncertainties in the external environment and pressure of transformation from old growth drivers into new ones, Xi said while delivering his 2025 New Year message.

"But we can prevail with our hard work," Xi said.

He added that China will fully complete the 14th Five-Year Plan in 2025.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)