China's value-added industrial output forecast to grow 5.7 percent in 2024

Xinhua) 14:43, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output of enterprises above the designated size is forecast to grow by about 5.7 percent year on year in 2024, official data showed Friday.

In 2024, China's industrial economy has achieved steady improvement despite challenges, and the manufacturing value added's share of gross domestic product remained stable, according to a national work conference on industry and information technology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)