Home>>
China's industrial profits down 4.7 pct in first 11 months
(Xinhua) 13:58, December 27, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The combined profit of major industrial enterprises went down 4.7 percent year on year in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.