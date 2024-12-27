China's industrial profits down 4.7 pct in first 11 months

Xinhua) 13:58, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The combined profit of major industrial enterprises went down 4.7 percent year on year in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)