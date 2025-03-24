We Are China

A glimpse of Xiong'an sports center

Ecns.cn) 14:02, March 24, 2025

Aerial view of the Xiong'an sport center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 22, 2025. (China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

The Xiong'an Sports Center, the largest public sports facility in Xiong'an New Area, consists of a stadium, gymnasium, swimming pool, outdoor sports venues for many projects, outdoor fitness trails, and other supporting facilities.

Aerial view of the stadium of the Xiong'an sports center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 22, 2025. (China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

