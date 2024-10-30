Staff members check power equipment at Wangyang substation in Xiong'an
Staff members record operating parameters of power equipment at the Wangyang substation in Xiong'an's start-up area, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2024. Wangyang substation, the first 220kV substation in Xiong'an's start-up area, was officially put into operation recently. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Staff members patrol at the Wangyang substation in Xiong'an's start-up area, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2024. Wangyang substation, the first 220kV substation in Xiong'an's start-up area, was officially put into operation recently. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
