High-tech zone of Xiong'an New Area enters operation

Xinhua) 19:04, May 09, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The high-tech industrial development zone of the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province entered operation Thursday.

The official approval for the establishment of the high-tech zone was announced by the provincial government at the end of last year.

Development of high-end modern service industries that focus on scientific and technological services, business services, and comprehensive free trade services will be prioritized, while five parks featuring space, information, biotechnology, new material and future science and technology have been planned, according to the government.

The infrastructures in the core area of the high-tech zone have been basically completed, residential facilities, commercial buildings, and public service facilities have been delivered gradually, and a number of high-tech enterprises have accelerated their entering.

