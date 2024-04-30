Kung Fu & Xiong'an

(People's Daily App) 16:27, April 30, 2024

Chen Xiaoli, a Wushu champion of the 31st FISU World University Games, demonstrates the brave and formidable movements of Chinese Kung Fu in the Xiong'an New Area in North China's Hebei Province. Chen's performance strikes a chord of compatibility between traditional Chinese culture and the country's modern urban development wisdom.

(Video source: Great Wall International Communication Center)

