'City of the future' rapidly developing

Xiong'an New Area a shining example of modernization in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the coordinated development strategy of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, as well as the seventh anniversary of the establishment of Xiong'an New Area.

Over the past decade, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province have collaborated to create a pioneering and exemplary area for China's modernization, while Xiong'an has been developed as the "city of the future".

Among the area's many construction projects, the Xiong'an Sports Center, with its distinctive architectural features, is taking shape. Once completed, the 180,000-square-meter stadium with 30,000 seats will be able to host large-scale events.

This year, investment in the development of Xiong'an will again exceed 200 billion yuan ($27.8 billion), creating conditions for the accommodation of non-capital functions from Beijing.

Over the past seven years, Xiong'an has transformed from a blueprint to a reality, emerging as a high-level modern locale. Cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, big data, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving are being applied in the city.

Meanwhile, the wetland around Baiyangdian Lake has been steadily improving, attracting a large number of migratory bird species to make it their home.

During the Spring Festival holiday, the first large-scale commercial street in Xiong'an, Outlets Commercial Street, officially opened and has become a new landmark. Residents and tourists strolled along the street to enjoy shows, taste delicious food and relax, experiencing a whole new shopping atmosphere that showcased the vitality and future of this city.

