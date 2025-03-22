China certifies first unmanned helicopter

SHENZHEN, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The TD550D coaxial unmanned helicopter system has received its type certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the first of its kind to have obtained such certification in China, its developer said on Friday.

Its certification fills a gap in China's airworthiness certification for unmanned helicopter systems, setting a reference standard for future unmanned helicopter certifications, said Tian Gangyin, CEO of the helicopter's developer United Aircraft.

The system's airworthiness certification process began in late 2023. To ensure the aircraft's safety and reliability, the company conducted testing and verification across multiple areas, including the rotor system, power system, avionics and flight control. The process involved 29 compliance verification tests and more than 2,600 preliminary test flights.

According to the company, the TD550D boasts high payload capacity, long endurance, and strong high-altitude performance, making it well-suited for complex environments such as plateaus and islands.

The helicopter has a maximum takeoff weight of 640 kg at sea level and 550 kg at an altitude of 5,000 meters. Its maximum payload capacity reaches 200 kg at sea level and 120 kg at 5,000 meters, demonstrating its versatility in high-altitude operations.

The aircraft, designed for applications in emergency rescue, firefighting, and smart logistics, features emergency return, automatic landing, and forced landing capabilities in critical situations.

The certification comes as the drone industry in China is entering a stage of rapid growth. According to Yang Jincai, chairman of Shenzhen Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry Association, the number of drone operating companies nationwide has surpassed 20,000, with an annual output value reaching approximately 210 billion yuan (about 29.26 billion U.S. dollars), reflecting a 39.5-percent increase over the previous year.

As a major hub for the industry, Shenzhen is home to nearly 2,000 drone companies, contributing 107 billion yuan in output value for 2024, representing a 12-percent growth rate.

