China launches 8 new satellites

Xinhua) 16:53, March 17, 2025

JIUQUAN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched a CERES-1 carrier rocket, placing eight satellites into space.

The rocket blasted off at 4:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the Yunyao-1 55-60 satellites into the preset orbit.

The mission also launched the AIRSAT 06 and 07 satellites.

