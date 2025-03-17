Home>>
China launches 8 new satellites
(Xinhua) 16:53, March 17, 2025
JIUQUAN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched a CERES-1 carrier rocket, placing eight satellites into space.
The rocket blasted off at 4:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the Yunyao-1 55-60 satellites into the preset orbit.
The mission also launched the AIRSAT 06 and 07 satellites.
