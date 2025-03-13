China's first commercial spaceport debuts new launch pad to meet soaring demand

Xinhua) 09:42, March 13, 2025

WENCHANG, Hainan, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A group of 18 low Earth orbit satellites was launched aboard the Long March-8 Y6 carrier rocket from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province in the early hours of Wednesday.

The satellites, the fifth group of their kind, have entered their preset orbit successfully, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). They will form part of China's commercial satellite constellation, Spacesail.

This mission was the inaugural launch from the site's No. 1 launch pad, which, following the first launch from the No. 2 pad on Nov. 30, 2024, signifies the dual-pad readiness of China's first commercial spaceport for future missions.

Experts say that Wednesday's achievement demonstrated China's ambition to revolutionize launch efficiency and safety for future high-density orbital missions.

CASC expert Xiao Yun said that both the Long March-8 rocket and the No. 1 launch pad passed practical verification tests on Wednesday, establishing a foundation for future high-density launches through improved coordination and compatibility.

"The efficient operational capacity of the new launch pad can significantly reduce the rocket launch cycle, providing commercial users with faster and more reliable services," Xiao said.

The No. 1 launch pad is a purpose-built launch facility for the Long March-8 rockets, and it includes innovations in launch safety protocols, operational models and autonomous ground systems.

HEAT, NOISE CONTROL BREAKTHROUGHS

The launch pad, standing 83 meters tall, features a modular steel structure design and employs a dual-direction flame deflection cone that rise 3.9 meters above ground to enable cooling and noise reduction functions for the first time, enhancing rapid-reuse capabilities.

Typical launch sites rely on underground trenches to channel rocket exhaust plumes, but the dual-direction flame deflection cone on the No. 1 launch pad is able to "catch" and "redirect" the exhaust flames safely, acting as a shield for the pad, explained CASC expert Wang Peng.

"This is the first successful application of a ground-based exhaust system to protect a medium-liquid rocket launch," Wang said.

Eliminating further risks, the launch pad abandons rooftop water tanks in favor of a high-pressure rapid-cooling system. Two gas tanks and a water tank at ground level unleash a torrent of water -- 500 tonnes in 15 seconds -- through precision-engineered nozzles upon ignition.

"The water curtain reduces heat and noise by 30 percent while shielding launch equipment from the burning exhaust," said Ge Lixin, head of the engineering and equipment department at Hainan International Commercial Aerospace, which runs the coastal launch site.

Wednesday's mission also saw a breakthrough in operational rocket launch models. Instead of transporting a fully assembled rocket to the launch site, sections were delivered separately and assembled on-site.

An assembly and testing workshop at the Hainan launch site, equipped with dual-pulse production lines and utilizing three vertical working positions, also enables on-site parallel assembly, testing and fueling.

This new operational approach slashes pre-launch cycles from weeks to a record seven days, with matching rapid recovery post-launch, said Song Zhengyu, another CASC expert.

"Our workflow now has 30 percent greater efficiency than conventional models," Song said. "This paves the way for weekly launches once fully operational."

SMARTER LAUNCH "BRAIN"

Central to the new launch pad's efficiency is its AI-powered launch control system, which allows engineers to oversee pre-launch procedures -- like propellant loading and pressure checks -- remotely through simple keystrokes.

"As the number of launch missions continues to rise, typical manual management and scheduling adjustments are no longer suitable for commercial space activities," said Fu Jumei, head of the quality and risk control department at the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site.

The system acts as the "brain" of the launch pad, enabling frontline automation and dramatically reducing manual intervention, Fu said.

During Wednesday's inaugural mission for the No. 1 launch pad, the system introduced an expanded health management function. In the event of an anomaly, the system can rapidly diagnose the issue and propose solutions, relaying this information to an integrated operations and maintenance management platform.

The platform provides a clear view of the health status of all equipment at the launch site, and issues alerts as equipment approaches the end of its lifespan, thereby significantly reducing the need for manual inspections.

