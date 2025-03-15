China launches new satellites
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Gaojing-3 02 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 15, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, placing a remote sensing satellite into space.
The rocket blasted off at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the Gaojing-3 02 satellite into the preset orbit.
The mission also launched the Tianyan-23 satellite.
It was the 564th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.
