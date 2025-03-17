We Are China

Tri-colored glazed pottery wares of Tang Dynasty drive rural revitalization in C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 14:28, March 17, 2025

A man makes tri-colored glazed pottery wares of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in Jincun village, Baimasi township, Chanhe district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (vip.people.com/Li Weichao)

In recent years, the local government has promoted a development model that integrates tri-colored glazed pottery wares of the Tang Dynasty with cultural tourism and creative industries, boosting local employment and driving nationwide sales of the cultural products.

A woman makes tri-colored glazed pottery wares of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in Jincun village, Baimasi township, Chanhe district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (vip.people.com/Li Weichao)

A woman holds a tri-colored glazed pottery ware of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in Jincun village, Baimasi township, Chanhe district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (vip.people.com/Li Weichao)

A man makes tri-colored glazed pottery wares of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in Jincun village, Baimasi township, Chanhe district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (vip.people.com/Li Weichao)

