Tri-colored glazed pottery wares of Tang Dynasty drive rural revitalization in C China's Henan
A man makes tri-colored glazed pottery wares of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in Jincun village, Baimasi township, Chanhe district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (vip.people.com/Li Weichao)
In recent years, the local government has promoted a development model that integrates tri-colored glazed pottery wares of the Tang Dynasty with cultural tourism and creative industries, boosting local employment and driving nationwide sales of the cultural products.
A woman makes tri-colored glazed pottery wares of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in Jincun village, Baimasi township, Chanhe district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (vip.people.com/Li Weichao)
A woman holds a tri-colored glazed pottery ware of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in Jincun village, Baimasi township, Chanhe district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (vip.people.com/Li Weichao)
A man makes tri-colored glazed pottery wares of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in Jincun village, Baimasi township, Chanhe district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (vip.people.com/Li Weichao)
Photos
- Tea harvesting begins in Qiandao Lake region, E China's Zhejiang
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
Related Stories
- Revival of traditional black pottery making techniques in China's Jiangxi
- Foreign journalists decorate pottery, learn to express their love in Chinese
- Trending in China | The art of pottery
- Ancient Yixing purple clay pottery experiences modern revival
- Inheritor dedicated to passing on traditional black pottery making techniques in China's Jiangxi
- Ancient Jieshou painted pottery revives in modern time
- Ancient pottery, kilns and wells unearthed in north China ruins
- Discover beauty of black pottery in SW China's Yunnan
- Prosperous red clay pottery industry boosts rural revitalization in S China's Guangxi
- Craftsman in E China's Shandong carries forward 4,000-year-old black pottery making techniques
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.