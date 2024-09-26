Home>>
Foreign journalists decorate pottery, learn to express their love in Chinese
(People's Daily Online) 10:00, September 26, 2024
On Sept. 24, 2024, Latin American journalists from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and other countries came to Qionglai city, southwest China's Sichuan Province to visit the Qiong Kiln Archaeological Park and experience the intangible cultural heritage of this historic city.
Vanessa Paola Martinez Granatis, a journalist from Uruguay, decorated pottery and wrote “I love you” in Chinese characters.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | The art of pottery
- Ancient Yixing purple clay pottery experiences modern revival
- Inheritor dedicated to passing on traditional black pottery making techniques in China's Jiangxi
- Ancient Jieshou painted pottery revives in modern time
- Ancient pottery, kilns and wells unearthed in north China ruins
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.