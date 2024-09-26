Foreign journalists decorate pottery, learn to express their love in Chinese

People's Daily Online) 10:00, September 26, 2024

On Sept. 24, 2024, Latin American journalists from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and other countries came to Qionglai city, southwest China's Sichuan Province to visit the Qiong Kiln Archaeological Park and experience the intangible cultural heritage of this historic city.

Vanessa Paola Martinez Granatis, a journalist from Uruguay, decorated pottery and wrote “I love you” in Chinese characters.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)