Feature: Chinese-constructed road spurs socio-economic growth in northern Namibia

Xinhua) 09:22, March 17, 2025

John Mutorwa (5th L), Namibia's deputy prime minister and minister of works and transport, and representatives from both China and Namibia, cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Chinese-constructed John Mutorwa Road in Rundu, Namibia, on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Musa Kaseke/Xinhua)

RUNDU, Namibia, March 15 (Xinhua) -- John Mutorwa Road, located in Rundu, in the Kavango East Region of northern Namibia, is celebrated as a major development that improves connectivity and boosts economic activity across local communities.

The road, constructed by China Henan International Cooperation Group (CHICO), was officially opened on Friday by its namesake, John Mutorwa, Namibia's deputy prime minister and minister of works and transport, marking a milestone for the region.

The Namibian government-funded project was completed last year and has since been lauded for its immediate impact on residents and businesses.

Jerry Kauyu, a consignment controller at the Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA), which is responsible for the management of fresh produce business hubs, highlighted the road's role in facilitating accessibility and bridging previously separated communities.

"I'm an employee of AMTA, one of the beneficiaries of this newly opened road. We've been here since 2013, and this road is very significant because it has increased our traffic in terms of the people visiting the fresh produce hub and the community," said Kauyu in an interview with Xinhua. "We really appreciate this development, and it comes at a time that is very much needed for this dire industry."

Beyond improving transportation, the project has also created local employment opportunities.

Speaking at the official opening, Mutorwa noted that 61 unskilled workers from local communities had been employed during the construction phase, a testament to the government's commitment to building roads and creating economic opportunities for its people.

"This investment ensures that the community benefits from an all-weather reliable road that requires less maintenance while improving overall quality of life," he added.

Kennedy Chigumira, regional engineering manager at Roads Authority of Namibia, commended CHICO's efficiency and commitment to high standards. "Look at the quality of the work, and the adherence to engineering standards within specified timelines. CHICO managed to do it," Chigumira said.

Cui Yunke, managing director of CHICO in Namibia, told Xinhua that although the John Mutorwa Road project is modest in scale, it is one of the "small and beautiful" projects that have brought tangible benefits to local communities.

Wei Jinming, counselor for economic and commercial affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, noted that the smooth completion and successful handover of the road mark another achievement in China-Namibia cooperation and will effectively benefit local people.

"China will, as always, further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields and promote the continued development of bilateral relations," he said.

People attend the official opening of the Chinese-constructed John Mutorwa Road in Rundu, Namibia, on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Musa Kaseke/Xinhua)

John Mutorwa, Namibia's deputy prime minister and minister of works and transport, speaks at the official opening of the Chinese-constructed John Mutorwa Road in Rundu, Namibia, on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Musa Kaseke/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)