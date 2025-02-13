Namibia approves visa exemption deal with China
WINDHOEK, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Namibia's Cabinet has approved a mutual visa exemption agreement between the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS) and China.
Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofilus announced the decision on Wednesday during the country's first Cabinet briefing this year.
According to Theofilus, the agreement will apply to holders of diplomatic and official/service passports from both countries.
In May 2024, Namibia's Cabinet authorized the MHAISS to impose entry visa requirements on nationals from countries that have not reciprocated Namibia's favorable visa policies.
The decision, aimed at promoting fair and balanced diplomatic relations, affected 31 countries, including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Britain and the United States.
