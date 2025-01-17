China remains Namibia's top trading partner in November 2024

WINDHOEK, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China remained Namibia's largest trading partner in November 2024, serving as both the top destination for Namibian exports and a key source of imports, according to the trade statistics bulletin released Thursday by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

Namibia's exports to China accounted for 26.8 percent of total shipments, driven primarily by uranium, which emerged as the country's largest export commodity, NSA Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni said.

On the import side, China supplied 24.6 percent of Namibia's total imports, including aircraft and associated equipment, as well as motor vehicles, he added.

The southern African nation recorded a trade deficit of 5.5 billion Namibian dollars (about 290 million U.S. dollars) in November, marking an improvement from 7.7 billion Namibian dollars reported in October.

South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, and Zambia also featured as major trading partners during the period under review.

South Africa accounted for 17.4 percent of Namibia's exports and 34.9 percent of its imports, making it the top source of imports. Botswana, Belgium, and Zambia followed as major export destinations, contributing 14.3 percent, 12.1 percent, and 9.4 percent of exports, respectively.

Key exports included diamonds to Botswana, copper to Belgium, and fish and fertilizers to Zambia. Meanwhile, Zambia supplied 3.6 percent of Namibia's imports, dominated by nickel ores and concentrates.

