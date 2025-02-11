China expresses condolences over passing of Namibia's former President Sam Nujoma
BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China expresses deep condolences over the passing of Namibia's former president Sam Nujoma, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.
"China expresses sincere sympathies to the Namibian government and people as well as to former president Nujoma's family," Guo said during a daily press briefing.
"Former president Nujoma was a freedom fighter and revolutionary leader who led the Namibian people in their quest for national independence and liberation," Guo said, adding that he was a founding father widely respected and loved by the Namibian people and had made positive contributions to peace and development of humankind.
Former president Nujoma was one of the founders of China-Namibia friendship, who contributed significantly to the development of China-Namibia relations and China-Africa relations, Guo said.
"At this sad moment, the Chinese people will stand firmly with the Namibian people to work together to promote friendship and common development between China and Namibia, as well as between China and Africa," Guo said.
Nujoma died aged 95 on Saturday due to ill health. He served as Namibia's first president from 1990 to 2005. He was also a founding member of the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO), the party that has governed Namibia since its independence.
