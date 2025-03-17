CPC delegation visits Panama

PANAMA CITY, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Ma Hui, vice minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Panama from Friday to Saturday.

During the visit, Ma met with leaders of Panama's major political parties, and exchanged views with think tank scholars.

Ma said that China is willing to strengthen exchanges with Panamanian political parties and think tanks, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and solidify public support for friendly relations between China and Panama.

Meanwhile, the Panamanian side expressed its willingness to strengthen friendly exchanges between the two countries, build consensus on cooperation, and promote the sustainable development of their friendship.

