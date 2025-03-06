Home>>
China rejects claims of alleged Chinese influence over Panama Canal
(People's Daily App) 16:42, March 06, 2025
China on Wednesday rejected claims of alleged Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, saying it has never intervened in the management and operation of the waterway. (Produced by Lu Dong)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Tea gardens across Wuyi County enter harvest season
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
Related Stories
- China always respects Panama's sovereignty over Panama Canal: FM spokesperson
- China firmly opposes U.S. irresponsible remarks on Panama Canal issue: spokesperson
- Chinese FM meets Panamanian counterpart in New York
- China urges Panama to make right decision on participation in BRI
- China lodges solemn representations to Panama over withdrawal from BRI cooperation with China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.