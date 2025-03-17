Envoy: Beijing backs plan to rebuild Gaza

08:17, March 17, 2025 By Zhang Yunbi ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China supports the Gaza Strip reconstruction plan jointly adopted by Egypt and other Arab nations, as "Gaza is the homeland of the Palestinian people", said Liao Liqiang, Chinese ambassador to Egypt and China's representative to the League of Arab States.

Liao, who is also a national political adviser, made the remarks in an interview with China Daily on a range of topics, including the current situation in Gaza and China's ties with Egypt in bilateral, regional and global contexts.

On March 4, Arab leaders at a summit in Cairo endorsed Egypt's postwar reconstruction and development proposal for Gaza, which would allow roughly 2 million Palestinians to remain in their homeland.

Liao cited Foreign Minister Wang Yi's comments at a news conference earlier this month that changing Gaza's status by forceful means "will not bring peace, but only new chaos".

"The international community should strive for a comprehensive and durable ceasefire in Gaza and step up humanitarian assistance," he said.

The global community should also uphold the principle of "Palestinians governing Palestine" in the postwar governance of Gaza, in line with the two-state solution, in order to ultimately realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel, as well as ensure long-term peace and stability in the Middle East, he added.

Liao said that China is a "strategic partner of the Middle East countries" and a "sincere friend of the Arab brothers".

"China will continue to steadfastly fight for justice, peace, and development for the people of the Middle East, and support the Middle East countries in independently handling their future and exploring their own path of development, in order to realize their dream of peace and revitalization at an early date," he said.

Speaking about the strategic significance of bilateral ties that transcends the bilateral context, Liao said that Beijing will work with Cairo "to make more contributions to speeding up development in the Global South".

This year marks the 80th anniversary of both the founding of the United Nations and China's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

For closer international coordination with Egypt, China looks to take these occasions as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation under the framework of multilateral platforms such as the UN, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Liao said.

"China looks forward to Egypt's active participation in various agenda items of the SCO this year, and to its support for relevant work under China's presidency (of the SCO)," he added.

Next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Egypt diplomatic relations and China will host the second China-Arab Summit.

Speaking about Sino-Arab friendship, Liao noted that Egypt is home to the headquarters of the League of Arab States.

"We should further strengthen and perfect the building up of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, make the second China-Arab Summit successful, and accelerate the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future," he said.

Referring to the two nations' role in boosting China-Africa relations, Liao said it is key to effectively implement the outcomes of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in Beijing, and carry out the 10 partnership actions of China and Africa to jointly advance modernization.

On China-Egypt ties, Liao said the relationship "stands at a new historical starting point". He emphasized the need to follow the lead of high-level exchanges, realize the outcomes of heads-of-state diplomacy, further strengthen exchanges between the governments, legislatures and localities, and enhance the exchange of experience in governance.

Beijing and Cairo should "build on their high degree of political mutual trust, keep taking care of each other's core interests and major concerns, and support each other's efforts in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests", he said.

Referring to practical cooperation, Liao said the two countries should continuously promote high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road.

"The two sides should develop fresh sources of growth for cooperation in emerging sectors, including new energy, aerospace, electric vehicles, the construction of 5G, agricultural technology and artificial intelligence," he said.

Liao called Egypt "a natural partner in the construction of the BRI", noting that Egypt became the first African country to issue panda bonds in China last year, a pioneering move in co-building the Belt and Road.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)