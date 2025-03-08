Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire

Xinhua) 10:21, March 08, 2025

CAIRO, March 7 (Xinhua) -- A Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt's Cairo on Friday for talks on implementing terms of the Gaza ceasefire deal and pushing forward negotiations on its second phase, Egypt's State Information Service said in a statement.

Egypt is holding intensive talks with Hamas leaders, as well as U.S. and Qatari mediators, to continue the implementation of the ceasefire and to begin the 2nd phase of the deal, according to the statement.

A three-phase Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, took effect on January 19. The negotiations for the second phase of the deal remain stalled after the initial 42-day phase expired on March 1.

Egypt has been intensifying diplomatic efforts to achieve a Gaza ceasefire and advance the strip's reconstruction. On Tuesday, Egypt hosted an emergency Arab summit and proposed a Gaza non-displacement reconstruction plan valued at 53 billion U.S. dollars.

However, the plan necessitates a permanent ceasefire in the strip to encourage financing and investment for its implementation.

