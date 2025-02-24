Chinese FM reaffirms two-state solution as key to lasting peace in Gaza

Xinhua) 09:30, February 24, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- A lasting peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through the two-state solution, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday while returning from the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the conversation, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held in-depth discussions on regional issues with Abdelatty.

Abdelatty provided an update on the latest developments in Gaza, noting that Egypt is committed to promoting the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement and is working with other Arab countries to develop a reconstruction plan. He emphasized that Egypt opposes the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

China is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and the council's rotating president this month, and Arab countries highly value China's unique and important role, Abdelatty said, adding that Arab countries hope for China's support in restoring peace and rebuilding Gaza.

Wang said that China is a friend of Arab countries and a comprehensive strategic partner of Egypt. He expressed China's support for the just position of Arab nations and opposition to the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, calling for the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Gaza is part of Palestinian territory, and any future arrangement concerning it must respect the will of the Palestinian people while adhering to the principle of "Palestinians governing Palestine" in post-conflict governance, Wang said, stressing the urgency of formulating reconstruction and governance plans.

China appreciates the efforts of Egypt and other Arab countries, he added.

Only by adhering to the two-state solution can the root causes be fully resolved and a lasting peace ultimately achieved, Wang noted.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues related to Sudan and Syria.

