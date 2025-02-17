China expects Gaza ceasefire agreement to be effectively implemented: FM

February 17, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar after attending the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the Gaza ceasefire arrangements between Israel and Hamas will be effectively implemented, paving the way for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar after attending the Munich Security Conference.

The two sides exchanged views primarily on the situation in Gaza. Sa'ar elaborated on Israel's position.

Wang pointed out that the Palestinian issue is at the core of the Middle East issue. He emphasized that violence for violence will only lead to a new vicious cycle and the humanitarian disaster in Gaza must be brought to an end as soon as possible.

Wang expressed hope that the ceasefire arrangement will be effectively implemented, laying the foundation for achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire.

He also underscored that the fundamental solution to the Middle East issue lies in implementing the two-state solution, which could ultimately enable a peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel, and foster friendly exchanges between the Arab and Jewish peoples.

China remains committed to upholding justice and will continue to play a constructive role in seeking a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue, Wang said.

On China-Israel relations, Wang noted that the Chinese and Jewish peoples share a long history of exchanges. Eighty years ago, during the fight against fascism, the two sides demonstrated mutual sympathy, supported each other, and forged a deep friendship, he said.

Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Israel relations have made significant strides, with pragmatic cooperation steadily advancing across various fields, Wang added.

He stressed that China views the development of its relations with Israel from a long-term perspective and stands ready to work with Israel to further advance the China-Israel innovative comprehensive partnership.

Sa'ar expressed gratitude to the Chinese people for sheltering Jewish refugees during World War II and appreciated the contributions of Chinese workers in recent years who, despite the challenges of conflict, have supported Israel's development.

Israel holds high expectations for Israel-China relations, Sa'ar said, adding that the country will continue to uphold the one-China policy, and is willing to maintain dialogue and communication and advance cooperation across various fields with China.

