Resumption of hostilities in Gaza must be avoided "at all costs": UN chief

Xinhua) 08:58, February 12, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press outside the Security Council Chamber at the UN headquarters in New York, on Dec. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie E)

"Both sides must fully abide by their commitments in the cease-fire agreement and resume serious negotiations in Doha for the second phase," Guterres said.

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres early Tuesday called on Hamas to proceed with planned release of Israeli hostages, warning renewed hostilities in Gaza must be avoided "at all costs."

"We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to an immense tragedy," Guterres said on social media platform X.

Appealing to Hamas "to proceed with the planned liberation of hostages next Saturday," Guterres said that "both sides must fully abide by their commitments in the cease-fire agreement and resume serious negotiations in Doha for the second phase."

Displaced Palestinians who take their way home from the southern Gaza Strip to the north, are seen near the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

The Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is under increasing strain. Hamas on Monday announced the handover of hostages scheduled for Saturday would be postponed until further notice over Israeli "violations of a ceasefire agreement" in Gaza.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened on Tuesday that if the Israeli hostages were not returned by noon on Saturday, the ceasefire would end and Israeli army would resume "intensive fighting" in the war-torn enclave.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)