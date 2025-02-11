Israel orders military readiness as Hamas says to delay hostage release

Xinhua) 08:13, February 11, 2025

Relatives of a released hostage hug each other when a helicopter carrying the hostage arrives at a medical center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Feb. 8, 2025. Israel and Hamas on Saturday completed the fifth prisoner-for-hostage swap under the first phase of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM/GAZA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Israel has ordered the military to prepare for "any possible scenario in the Gaza Strip" after Hamas announced Monday that the handover of hostages scheduled for Saturday would be postponed until further notice.

In a statement issued by his office, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz denounced Hamas' announcement as "a complete violation of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal."

Katz said he had ordered the Israel Defense Forces to "prepare at the highest level of readiness for any possible scenario in Gaza and to defend the communities near the enclave."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convening a situation assessment meeting with ministers and security officials, Israel's Ynet news site reported, citing the Prime Minister's Office.

People welcome a released Palestinian prisoner in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Feb. 8, 2025. Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday in the fifth prisoner-for-hostage swap under the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Earlier on Monday, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement that during the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has monitored Israel's failures to abide by the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

The failures included delaying the return of displaced people to northern Gaza and targeting them with shelling and gunfire, as well as not bringing in relief supplies in all their forms as agreed upon, the statement added, stressing the resistance has implemented all its obligations.

Accordingly, the handover of the hostages will be postponed until further notice and until Israel ensures adherence to the deal and compensates for the past weeks retroactively, it noted. "We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them," said the spokesman.

Displaced Palestinians who take their way home from the southern Gaza Strip to the north, are seen near the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Meanwhile, Israel's Hostages, Missing Persons, and Returnees Directorate, a government body, said in a statement that Israel "insists on the full implementation of the agreement as written and views any violation with the utmost seriousness."

These developments came hours after an Israeli delegation returned from Qatar, where indirect talks were held regarding the next phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Under the current ceasefire, which took effect on Jan. 19 after 15 months of war, 21 hostages -- 16 Israelis and five Thais -- were released from Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian detainees freed from Israeli jails. During the first phase of the agreement, which spans six weeks, 33 Israeli hostages and about 2,000 Palestinian detainees are expected to be released.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)