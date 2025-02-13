Hamas says in talks with mediators to implement Gaza ceasefire

Xinhua) 08:49, February 13, 2025

A Palestinian woman stands in front of the ruins of houses near the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA/CAIRO, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Hamas said Wednesday that contacts are underway with mediators to finalize the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

"Contacts are underway with mediating countries to complete the implementation of the ceasefire agreement," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, a delegation led by Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo to discuss the ceasefire deal with Egyptian officials.

"There are efforts by mediators to compel the Israeli occupation to implement the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza," Qassem said.

The spokesman emphasized the need for Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement to ensure the release of prisoners and compliance with the agreed-upon humanitarian protocol.

Qassem accused Israel of "evading the implementation of many provisions of the ceasefire agreement," stressing that his movement would not accept "the language of American and Israeli threats."

An unnamed Egyptian source told Xinhua that "Hamas expressed to the Egyptian side its willingness to release a batch of Israeli detainees on Saturday as agreed but rejected demands from Trump and Netanyahu for a full release of all Israeli captives at once."

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19, is at risk of collapsing as Hamas and Israel trade blame for violating the deal.

On Monday, Hamas announced the postponement of the release of Israeli prisoners who were scheduled to be freed on Saturday, accusing Israel of failing to uphold the terms of the truce.

In response, Israel has threatened to resume strikes on Gaza if the Israeli hostages are not released by Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)