Hamas says to implement Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel as agreed

Xinhua) 09:12, February 14, 2025

GAZA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Hamas confirmed on Thursday that it would continue implementing the ceasefire agreement with Israel as signed, including the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages according to the agreed timetable.

In a statement, Hamas said its delegation had held talks in Cairo with mediators to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the prisoner-for-hostage exchange, especially in the wake of what it described as "the successive Israeli violations" of the deal.

The discussion focused on the necessity of implementing all provisions of the agreement, especially with regard to securing housing for Gazans and the urgent entry of prefabricated houses, tents, heavy equipment, medical supplies, fuel, and the continued flow of relief, as well as other things as stipulated in the agreement, it said.

The statement added that mediators from Egypt and Qatar had confirmed their commitment to addressing obstacles and closing gaps to ensure implementation.

Hamas announced on Monday that the handover of the hostages who were scheduled to be released on Saturday would be postponed until further notice.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that his country would resume "intense fighting" if Hamas fails to meet the deadline, without specifying the number of hostages to be released.

Hamas' decision prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to suggest that Israel cancel the agreement entirely, saying all hostages must be freed by noon on Saturday or he would "let hell break out."

