China supports Gaza reconstruction plan endorsed by Palestine, Arab states

Xinhua) 09:51, March 06, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China supports the post-war governance plan for Gaza that is endorsed by the Palestinian people and agreed upon by Arab countries, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

At an emergency Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday, Arab leaders approved Egypt's reconstruction plan for Gaza, which is estimated to cost 53 billion U.S. dollars and aims to avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave.

It was also agreed at the summit to form a non-factional technocratic committee to administer Gaza for at least six months under the umbrella of the Palestinian Authority.

China supports the efforts made by Egypt and other Arab countries to promote the continuous and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, facilitate humanitarian aid and restore security and stability in the region, Lin told a regular news briefing.

The principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" should be upheld in the post-war governance of Gaza in line with the two-state solution with the ultimate goal of achieving peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel, as well as long-term peace and stability in the Middle East, the spokesperson said.

