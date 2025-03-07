China supports peace restoration plan for Gaza initiated by Egypt and other Arab nations: FM

Xinhua) 13:05, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China supports the plan for restoring peace in Gaza initiated by Egypt and other Arab countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people, and is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory. Changing the status of Gaza by forceful means will not bring about peace, but only new chaos, Wang told a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of the national legislature.

Wang called for efforts to promote a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, ramp up humanitarian assistance, observe the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine," and contribute to the reconstruction in Gaza.

Noting that the Palestinian question has always been at the heart of the Middle East issue, the foreign minister called on the international community to focus more on the two-state solution and give more support to independent statehood for Palestine.

All Palestinian factions need to deliver on the Beijing Declaration to achieve unity and self-strengthening, all parties in the Middle East need to rise above differences to support Palestinian statehood, and the international community needs to build consensus and promote peace between Palestine and Israel, Wang noted.

"We will continue to strive resolutely for justice, peace and development for the Middle East people," Wang said.

