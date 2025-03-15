Commentary: Dialogue only viable option to solve Iranian nuclear issue

Xinhua) 12:52, March 15, 2025

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- In a world fraught with geopolitical tensions, the Iranian nuclear issue is a critical test of the international community's commitment to peace, diplomacy and multilateralism.

Whether diplomacy prevails or "maximum pressure" tactics take center stage will shape the region's stability and set a precedent for global non-proliferation efforts.

The joint statement issued by China, Russia and Iran on Friday after a trilateral meeting in Beijing reaffirms a shared conviction: political and diplomatic engagement and dialogue are not merely preferable but the only viable and practical option to address this complex challenge.

At the heart of the discussions was a shared commitment to rejecting unilateral sanctions and coercive measures. Diplomacy must remain the primary tool for resolving disputes and crises, and not be used only as a last resort after aggressive policies have failed.

In an increasingly complex and fragile international environment, relying on sanctions and military posturing is not only counterproductive but also dangerously short-sighted, promoting instability rather than fostering meaningful engagement.

A sustainable resolution requires a holistic approach, one that balances nuclear non-proliferation with the legitimate right to peaceful nuclear energy. While Iran must continue to uphold its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, all parties must also fully respect its right to civilian nuclear programs, as recognized under international law.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) once demonstrated the power of dialogue, proving that even the most entrenched disputes can yield to diplomacy when all parties engage in good faith.

However, the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the agreement and its subsequent "maximum pressure" campaign have left the JCPOA in jeopardy.

Against this backdrop, China's call to uphold the JCPOA as the foundation for renewed consensus is both practical and visionary. The agreement remains a rare diplomatic achievement that balances Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy with non-proliferation imperatives -- a balance that must guide future diplomatic efforts.

By advocating for a process rooted in respect rather than ultimatums, China seeks to bridge divides and restore the JCPOA's original spirit.

The trilateral meeting came after six of the United Nations (UN) Security Council's 15 members -- the United States, France, Greece, Panama, South Korea and Britain -- met behind closed doors on the Iranian nuclear issue.

This exclusive gathering raises concerns about the politicization of the issue. What is needed now is dialogue and cooperation, rather than an imposed intervention by the Security Council.

Under the current circumstances, a hasty intervention by the Security Council will not help build trust or bridge differences. Meanwhile, triggering a snap-back of sanctions would undo years of diplomatic efforts.

A step-by-step and reciprocal approach is urgently needed. Instead of escalating tensions through unilateral measures, major countries should focus on restoring trust and ensuring compliance through engagement.

The Iranian nuclear issue is not just about Iran -- it is a test of whether global governance will be defined by cooperation or coercion.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)