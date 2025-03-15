Hong Kong Flower Show 2025 kicks off
People visit Hong Kong Flower Show 2025 at the Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, March 14, 2025. The flower show kicked off here on Friday and will last until March 23. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
A student paints a picture at Hong Kong Flower Show 2025 at the Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, March 14, 2025. The flower show kicked off here on Friday and will last until March 23. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
A woman poses for a photo during Hong Kong Flower Show 2025 at the Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, March 14, 2025. The flower show kicked off here on Friday and will last until March 23. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Flowers are pictured at Hong Kong Flower Show 2025 at the Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, March 14, 2025. The flower show kicked off here on Friday and will last until March 23. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
People visit Hong Kong Flower Show 2025 at the Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, March 14, 2025. The flower show kicked off here on Friday and will last until March 23. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Visitors take photos during Hong Kong Flower Show 2025 at the Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, March 14, 2025. The flower show kicked off here on Friday and will last until March 23. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
A visitor takes a photo during Hong Kong Flower Show 2025 at the Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, March 14, 2025. The flower show kicked off here on Friday and will last until March 23. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
