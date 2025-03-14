Fiji's speaker of parliament to visit China

Xinhua) 15:56, March 14, 2025

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Filimone Jitoko will lead a delegation to visit China from March 16 to 22 at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

