China trade exhibition builds cooperation platform for Sino-Fijian enterprises

SUVA, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Trade Exhibition of People's Republic of China in Fiji 2024 was held from Thursday to Sunday in the capital city of Suva, providing a platform for cooperation and communication between Chinese and Fijian businesses.

This exhibition took place at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, covering an area of approximately 1,600 square meters.

Over 30 Chinese companies showcased their latest products, technologies, and services in various fields, including infrastructure construction, automotive, renewable energy, general machinery, electronic communications, electrical equipment, and aquaculture.

At the exhibition, the mushroom cultivation booth from the China-Fiji Juncao Technology Demonstration Center attracted many local visitors.

A 75-year-old Fijian man named Alusio Tawakevoudua was particularly enthusiastic about promoting Chinese mushroom cultivation technology to his fellow citizens.

Tawakevoudua shared with Xinhua that he traveled from his village to Suva to volunteer as a guide after learning about the center's participation in the event.

He recounted how six years ago, Chinese experts arrived in their village and taught them how to grow mushrooms, which transformed the villagers' lives. "The Chinese experts have helped me and my family so much, and I want to give back in any way I can," Tawakevoudua said.

The exhibition also attracted numerous businesses from Fiji and neighboring countries.

Wasim Ahmed, CEO of Fiji AI Networks, noted that the event provided an opportunity for face-to-face communication between companies from China and Fiji. He emphasized the high quality and effective, better solutions of Chinese products, saying that his company signed a contract with an exhibitor to purchase a batch of radio communication equipment.

A booth from a photovoltaic company based in Shanghai drew large crowds, with some small solar products selling out immediately. The company representative, Shen Chongliang, explained that there was a strong demand from both individuals and enterprises, and numerous visitors frequented their booth, culminating in an order signed with an Australian hotel on-site.

In his opening speech, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian remarked that this exhibition is the largest, most diverse, and highest-quality event that China has ever held in Fiji, providing an important window for Fijian enterprises and people to understand China's advanced technologies and products.

The exhibition was jointly hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Fijian Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications.

