Chinese ambassador reaffirms commitment to strengthening Sino-Fijian ties

Xinhua) 09:50, March 14, 2025

SUVA, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian has reaffirmed China's commitment to strengthening relations with Fiji and other Pacific island countries, pledging continued support for their development and climate resilience.

Addressing a news briefing on Thursday in Suva, Zhou emphasized that China will continue to be a reliable partner and offer crucial assistance without political conditions to the island countries, despite global uncertainties.

He also briefed the media on China's policy to Fiji, saying China will firmly deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development between the two sides.

Zhou revealed that the two countries are enhancing communication on establishing direct flights and also advancing poverty alleviation cooperation.

He said a group of Chinese experts will come to Fiji next month to assist the country in formulating tailored poverty reduction plans.

The ambassador also reaffirmed China's commitment to climate change mitigation, a key concern for Pacific Island nations.

He said China would continue to provide assistance to island nations in climate change response through the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Change Cooperation Center.

"We stand ready to work with Fiji to strengthen cooperation in disaster prevention, clean energy, and green transition," Zhou said, adding that China's collaboration with Fiji is part of a broader effort to contribute to the global green transition.

