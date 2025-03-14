Trending in China | Chaguozi: traditional Chinese tea snacks

(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 14, 2025

Originating in the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD), chaguozi, or "tea fruit," is the collective name for tea snacks. This style of tea drinking became popular as ancient Chinese people developed the habit of enjoying snacks alongside their tea. Often made with bean paste, flowers, fruits and glutinous rice, "tea fruit" has become a delicious snack people eat while drinking tea.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)