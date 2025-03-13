Technology empowers blueberry cultivation in Huaining county, E China's Anhui

In Huaining county, Anqing city, east China's Anhui Province, blueberry cultivation has embraced advanced technology, allowing efficient management of extensive orchards.

Zha Changzhou checks on the growth of blueberries at an orchard in Huaining county, Anqing city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Huaining county boasts hilly terrain and slightly acidic soil, complemented by suitable rainfall and sunlight conditions, making it an ideal place for blueberry cultivation. According to statistics, the county's blueberry planting area exceeds 90,000 mu (6,000 hectares).

Local farmer Zha Changzhou manages his 400-mu blueberry orchards across two townships, 25 kilometers apart, entirely through his smartphone.

Zha's orchard in Gongling township is equipped with more than 10 sensors to accurately capture data on real-time temperature, humidity and sunlight. The data is transmitted to a smart agriculture platform for Zha to monitor and manage the orchard remotely.

Zha Changzhou monitors and manages a blueberry orchard remotely through a smartphone. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

In July 2024, Zha's blueberry orchards were installed with drip irrigation systems. The systems, together with the smart agriculture platform, have enabled data-driven decisions for irrigation and fertilization, reducing the need for manual labor outside the harvest season.

Liu Guanhong and his team manage a 30-mu blueberry picking base in the same township.

Their 5G-enabled smart greenhouse utilizes soilless cultivation, with watering, fertilization, ventilation, and temperature control all operable via smartphone. This also allows for staggered harvesting schedules.

Photo shows blueberries in a greenhouse in Huaining county, Anqing city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

The greenhouse-produced blueberries started to hit the market following the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, in early February.

During festivals such as the International Women's Day in March and the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, in early April, Liu's company usually accommodates over 200 visitors daily, with blueberry prices reaching up to 300 yuan (about $31.2) per kilogram, two to three times higher than usual, according to Liu.

As of 2024, 95 percent of Huaining's townships and towns were engaged in blueberry cultivation, with 78 percent of administrative villages adopting blueberry cultivation as a major industry. Blueberry cultivation generated an average income of over 150,000 yuan per village and 8.5 billion yuan in output value for the county.

Photo shows blueberries in a greenhouse in Huaining county, Anqing city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

