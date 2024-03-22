5G tech empowers blueberry cultivation in E China's Anhui

March 22, 2024

During the ongoing blueberry harvest season, the greenhouses at a blueberry planting base in Shizi township, Langxi county, east China's Anhui Province exhibit clusters of alluring and aromatic blueberries hanging from the branches.

Differing from traditional planting methods, the blueberries at this base are cultivated in pots using a soil-less technique. The greenhouses are equipped with intelligent drip and spray irrigation systems, as well as temperature and humidity control systems. Through precise regulation, each blueberry plant receives ample water and nutrients.

Photo shows an aerial view of a blueberry planting base in Shizi town, Langxi county, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Gao Yifan)

"We have been exploring innovative methods to surpass traditional cultivation techniques, and these are the outcomes of the incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) backed by 5G," said Mei Yihe, head of the planting base.

"The planting base currently has over 50 greenhouses and 47,000 pots of blueberries, focusing on four high-quality varieties," Mei Yihe expressed.

"After 10 months of careful cultivation, the blueberries are available on the market at least over one month ahead of regular blueberries. Currently, large-sized fruits are priced at 400 yuan ($56) per kilogram, while regular ones are priced at 300 yuan per kilogram, and they are very popular among consumers in the Yangtze River Delta region," said Mei Yihe.

In January 2024, Mei Wei, Mei Yihe's daughter, decided to leave her high-paying job in Shanghai and return to her hometown to grow blueberries.

"At first, I had concerns about my ability to learn in this new industry. However, upon coming back home, I quickly realized that I could effortlessly manage over 40,000 pots of blueberries in the greenhouses using just my mobile phone," said Mei Wei.

Workers pick blueberries at a greenhouse in Shizi township, Langxi county, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Gao Yifan)

The intelligent management of the planting base has created employment opportunities for local villagers. Reliable sources said nearly 1,000 jobs have been provided through blueberry orchard construction, harvesting and sales.

Shizi township is fully covered by 5G networks, establishing a strong foundation for the development of digital agriculture.

