Chinese modernization: blueprint for global progress

At China's recent annual "two sessions," Chinese modernization once again captured global attention. International observers are closely following a range of new measures designed not only to accelerate Chinese domestic transformation but also to unlock fresh opportunities for global development.

Chinese modernization, built on a foundation of openness and cooperation, will continue to yield global benefits with each new milestone.

An Australian exhibitor poses for a picture with visitors at the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), Nov. 8, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Today, China stands as a formidable force in the global economy, accounting for around 18 percent of the global economy, and the added value of China's manufacturing sector contributes to about 30 percent of the world's total. Year after year, the nation has contributed about 30 percent to global economic growth. With import and export records with almost all countries and regions designated in the United Nations Statistics Division, the country is a major trading partner for more than 150 countries and regions. In 2024, its exports to over 160 countries and regions saw growth.

Often hailed as the "world's largest developing country," the "second-largest economy," "world's factory," "global market," and "innovation powerhouse," China is increasingly viewed as a beacon of stability and progress.

In recent years, high-profile events such as the seventh China International Import Expo - where the value of intended deals exceeded $80 billion - and the establishment of over 1.239 million foreign-invested enterprises by the end of 2024 have reinforced the nation's reputation as a vast, dynamic market.

Meanwhile, policies encouraging Chinese companies to "go global" have seen a steady stream of new technologies, goods, and services permeate international markets, knitting the country ever tighter into global value chains and bolstering its commitment to win-win cooperation.

Containers are handled at the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province. (People's Daily Online/Chai Junwei)

The influence of Chinese modernization is evident far beyond its borders. In the Central African Republic, President Faustin-Archange Touadera has repeatedly screened China's political documentary Carry the Reform Through to the End for cabinet discussions, while officials in Uzbekistan are adapting China's poverty-reduction experience to suit their national context. These moves challenge the assumption that modernization must follow Western models, suggesting that China's alternative pathway offers a viable route to development.

Beyond economic growth, Chinese modernization is increasingly celebrated for its potential to foster win-win cooperation and shared prosperity.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), for example, Kazakhstan secured its first maritime access and Laos launched its first modern railway. Support from the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund has propelled over 160 projects, benefiting more than 30 million people. Moreover, China has given all the least developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, signaling its commitment to an open and inclusive global economy.

China's modernization agenda also tackles global challenges head on. In response to global environmental risks, China advocates for building a community of all life on the Earth. To bridge the digital and AI divide, it has launched the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All to ensure that technological advancements benefit every corner of the globe.

The 14th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to South Sudan (Wau), undergoes the second military capability assessment by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, receiving high praise from the evaluation team, Aug. 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Haoyu)

On the security front, China continues to promote dialogue and reconciliation in conflict zones while engaging in multilateral security collaborations, reinforcing its reputation as a nation committed to peace and stability.

By proposing initiatives such as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilizations Initiative, China is not just charting its own course toward modernization but championing an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization - one that seeks to ensure that no nation is left behind on the path to prosperity.

The global appeal of Chinese modernization is far from accidental. Decades of reform and opening up have accelerated its development while enabling the country to contribute to global governance. On the international stage, it has taken on a leadership role - actively participating in the development of international rules, building a community with a shared future for mankind, and advancing world peace and development. By sharing its successful experiences and technological advancements, the country seeks to help other developing countries chart their own courses toward progress.

With over 1.4 billion people engaged in this modernization journey - a number that surpasses the total population of all developed countries combined - China's approach is redefining the global modernization landscape. For China, modernization is not solely a national endeavor but a blueprint for global progress - a vision that promises a more inclusive future for all.

