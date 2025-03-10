China promotes 'technological inclusiveness' to advance global green transition

"We are now in a world where almost every energy story is essentially a China story." This remark by Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, underscores China's pivotal role in global green transition.

Through sustained international green cooperation, China is enabling global modernization with Chinese modernization of harmony between man and nature, offering a tangible illustration of Birol's statement.

Photo shows the Mauriti Photovoltaic Project built by a Chinese enterprise in Ceara, Brazil. (Photo/Huo Xiangyuan)

China has collaborated with more than 100 countries and regions to implement sustainable energy solutions, evidenced by landmark installations worldwide. Solar arrays spanning desert landscapes in Oman, transmission infrastructure traversing Brazil's rainforest, wind farms harnessing steppe winds in Kazakhstan's Shelek region, and South Africa's pioneering Redstone solar thermal facility all bear testament to this cooperation.

The nation has also supported African climate observation through satellite technology deployment, implemented energy-efficient lighting systems in small island countries, and established low-carbon pilot programs in ASEAN communities.

These efforts are transforming renewable energy from a "luxury" into an accessible article of daily use, converting ecological preservation into tangible economic opportunities while redefining energy infrastructure paradigms.

The global shift toward sustainable energy systems has become an undeniable necessity, with technological advancement emerging as the primary catalyst for this paradigm change. Chinese breakthroughs in renewable energy solutions have accelerated worldwide deployment of clean power infrastructure, slashing carbon-reduction expenses and contributing to what is widely recognized as a form of "technological inclusiveness."

Analysis from the International Renewable Energy Agency reveals a striking over 60 percent reduction in wind energy costs and a more than 80 percent decrease in solar photovoltaic expenses globally per kWh on average over the past decade -- a transformation overwhelmingly driven by Chinese technological innovation, unparalleled manufacturing scale, and infrastructure development proficiency.

A China-Europe freight train carrying 290 new energy vehicles departs from Nanchang International Land Port, east China's Jiangxi province, Jan. 19, 2025. These vehicles will be sold to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

In 2024, China witnessed a remarkable surge in wind turbine exports, with an increase of over 70 percent. Photovoltaic product exports surpassed the 200 billion yuan ($27.45 billion) mark for the fourth consecutive year, while lithium-ion battery exports hit an all-time high. As noted by a Swiss publication, examining China's export figures offers a revealing snapshot of global leadership in energy transition.

China's contributions through its green products and technologies have been instrumental in accelerating the worldwide shift towards renewable energy. This progress echoes an observation made over three decades ago by economist Ronald Coase, who stated, "The struggle of China is the struggle for the world."

The rapid expansion and leadership of China's green industry in the global energy transition can be attributed to several factors: robust market demand, effective government policies, mature industrial ecosystems, and intense market competition. These elements underscore China's commitment to modernization that emphasizes harmony between human development and environmental sustainability.

In 2024, China achieved a significant milestone by surpassing its 2030 target for installed wind and solar power capacity, reaching over 1.4 billion kilowatts ahead of schedule. For the first time, the nation's annual production of new energy vehicles exceeded 10 million units, marking respective increases of 34.4 percent in production and 35.5 percent in sales compared to the previous year. Moreover, energy consumption per unit of GDP decreased by 3.8 percent, while carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP fell by 3.4 percent from the prior year.

These achievements underscore China's unwavering dedication to ecological progress, a principle deeply embedded in the country's cultural heritage of harmonizing human activity with nature. They also highlight China's pivotal role as a participant, contributor, and leader in fostering global ecological civilization.

New energy trucks are assembled in a workshop of Chinese heavy-duty truck manufacturer CAMC in Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui province, Feb. 17, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Wensheng)

The heart of a successful green transition lies in sustained effort and adherence to commitments, while the most formidable obstacles are inconsistency and broken promises. As international observers have noted, discussions about green transformation have persisted for decades, but translating policies into tangible development outcomes has proven challenging. It was only when China took decisive steps toward green development that the world truly reached a "historical turning point."

China holds steadfast to the principle that safeguarding the environment is synonymous with protecting productive forces; enhancing the environment equates to bolstering these forces. Through proactive reshaping of its industrial framework, China has transformed the once-perceived dichotomy between ecological preservation and economic growth into a mutually beneficial scenario. This approach adds a new and compelling chapter to the annals of human modernization.

Mankind stands at the threshold of a green revolution, one that will shape the trajectory of its survival and development. Achieving sustainable progress through the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature emerges as the sole viable path forward.

Committed to advancing its renewable energy sector, China advocates for international green cooperation. It collaborates with global partners to lay the foundation for ecological civilization, propelling the world toward green modernization. This endeavor not only underscores China's dedication to environmental stewardship but also highlights its role in leading transformative change on a global scale.

