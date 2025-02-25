China committed to acting as an 'enabler'

Recently, a foreign scholar described China as an "enabler." This term vividly encapsulates China's commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind and providing global public goods. It demonstrates China's sense of responsibility as a major country in safeguarding world peace and promoting common development through concrete actions.

The concept of "enabler" aligns closely with traditional Chinese cultural values that emphasize harmonious coexistence and shared development.

An ancient Chinese sage observed, "A man of virtue, while establishing himself and pursuing success, also works to help others establish themselves and succeed." This wisdom reflects China's commitment to working with other countries for common progress while realizing its own development.

There is also an old Chinese saying: "To give people fish and you only provide them with one meal; to teach them to fish and they can benefit throughout their lives." This expresses the idea that the key to helping others is to enhance their capabilities. Throughout history, China has pursued shared prosperity with other countries through coordination and cooperation.

China's "enabler" role is evident in its unswerving commitment to managing its own affairs well, expanding high-level opening up, and sharing development opportunities with the world. As an important engine for global economic growth, China actively provides public goods for improving global governance and strives to be a steadfast constructive force in a changing world.

China is truly enabling the world while working to achieve national rejuvenation through the Chinese path to modernization. An essential requirement of Chinese modernization is building a community with a shared future for mankind, which is why China has always upheld the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit.

Warwick Powell, adjunct professor at Queensland University of Technology in Australia, observed that in an era of multipolarity, Chinese modernization can only take the form of being an enabler - an enabler of national rejuvenation and of positive peace through decentered, even economic development worldwide.

While expanding high-level opening up, China enables the world by providing access to its vast, dynamic, and innovation-driven market.

With a massive consumer base and rapidly evolving demand, the "Chinese market" has become a "world market." China has introduced a range of measures to advance high-level opening up, such as removing all market access restrictions for foreign investors in the manufacturing sector, continuously improving the business environment, and granting zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent of tax lines from all the least developed countries that have established diplomatic relations with China. The inclusive and open Chinese market is unleashing dividends to the world, creating tremendous opportunities for global development.

While placing development at the center of the international agenda, China enables other developing countries through concrete actions.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), widely acknowledged as a "precious gift" from China to the world, has significantly boosted economic growth and development in partner countries. Landmark projects such as the China-Laos Railway, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, and the Budapest-Belgrade Railway have facilitated the flow of people, goods, and information, strengthening development pathways.

Meanwhile, "small yet beautiful" projects - such as hybrid rice cultivation, vocational training, and solar-powered lighting installations - are tailored to local needs, strengthening the ability of BRI partner countries to achieve self-development and improving their livelihoods.

While upholding true multilateralism, China enables global governance featuring extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit.

China has put forward and implemented the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilizations Initiative, offering Chinese wisdom and solutions to addressing global challenges. At the same time, it has actively contributed to global climate governance, fulfilled its commitment to the Paris Agreement, and introduced the Global AI Governance Initiative and the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All. In the face of mounting global challenges, China has never stood idly by; instead, it has played an unprecedented role in global governance, injecting much-needed positive energy into the global governance system.

