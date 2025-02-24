China, EU should be partners contributing to each other's success

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU)—an important milestone that bridges the past and future, offering a crucial moment to reflect on and advance China-EU ties.

Recently, China has engaged in diplomatic exchanges with multiple EU countries, sending a strong message to the international community about their shared commitment to multilateralism and free trade. These interactions reaffirm that China and the EU can serve as forces of stability and certainty in an increasingly turbulent world.

China always views its relations with Europe from a strategic and long-term perspective. The development of China-EU relations has always been a priority in China's diplomacy.

The two sides share a wide range of common interests, with more cooperation than competition and more consensus than differences. The key to strengthening China-EU relations lies in respecting each other's choice of social systems and development paths, as well as each other's core interests and major concerns.

The more severe and complex the international situation becomes, the more China and the EU should adhere to the original aspirations of establishing diplomatic relations, strengthen strategic communication, enhance strategic mutual trust, and uphold the positioning of partnership.

There exist no clash of fundamental interests or geopolitical conflicts between China and the EU; making them partners that can contribute to each other's success.

As defenders of the multilateral trading system, the two sides have already formed a strong economic symbiotic relationship. China-EU relations have not only contributed to their respective development but also made significant contributions to global peace and prosperity. They are each other's major trading partners and investment destinations. In 2024, the China-EU trade volume is forecast to have reached $785.8 billion, and the two-way investment stock $260 billion.

China remains committed to high-quality development and high-standard opening up, and sharing development opportunities with other countries. China is ready to synergize its Belt and Road Initiative with the EU's "Global Gateway" strategy, fostering greater connectivity and mutual benefits on a global scale.

China and the EU should fully recognize that their economic cooperation is in essence complementary and mutually beneficial, and jointly promote a universally-beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

While differences and even frictions exist in their trade and economic cooperation, both sides should work toward the same direction, handle them properly, and safeguard the broader framework of China-EU economic cooperation.

The China-EU relations are related to the prosperity of Eurasia and the stability of the global structure. Both sides should work together to nurture and develop their relations. China serves as a source of stability in a rapidly changing world and remains committed to being a constructive force for global progress. China has always regarded Europe as an important pole in a multipolar world, firmly supported European integration, and backed the EU's pursuit of strategic autonomy.

Both China and the EU uphold the principles of the UN Charter, advocate multilateralism, safeguard free trade, and reject bloc confrontation. Rather than viewing each other as competitors, they should work as partners.

In the face of rising unilateralism and protectionism, China and the EU must stand more firmly in upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The multipolarization of the world is a historical inevitability, but multipolarization doesn't mean chaos, conflict, domination by major countries, or the strong bullying the weak. China and the EU should work together for an equal and orderly multipolar world, so as to make equal rights, equal opportunities, and equal rules a basic principle of a multipolar world, and let every country find its place and play its role in a multipolar order.

The history of China-EU relations demonstrates that as long as both sides uphold mutual respect, treat each other as equals, and engage in candid dialogue, they can advance cooperation and make significant achievements.

In today's uncertain international environment, filled with mounting global challenges, China and the EU must stand on the right side of history and human progress, and take historical responsibility. Anchored in their partnership, both sides should focus on the mainstream of dialogue and cooperation, stick to the keynote of mutual benefit, and continue to be reliable, respectful, and long-term partners of each other. By working together, China and the EU can help steer the world to a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)